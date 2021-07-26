Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

U.S. softball defeats Japan, setting up gold medal rematch

United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan in the...
United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan in the seventh inning of a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WLBT) - The United States secured a victory over Japan in the final opening round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.

Kelsey Stewart smacked a walk-off home run to secure the win for Team USA.

The two teams will go at it again Tuesday in the gold medal game. Japan will go to ace Yukiko Ueno on the mound.

Japan and USA also met in the gold medal game back in 2008 in Beijing, where Japan took home gold.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old drowns at reservoir north of Highway 43
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members

Latest News

United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck...
U.S. takes 4x100m free relay for Dressel’s first Tokyo gold
Ariarne Titmus, of Australia holds up her medal after winning the final of the women's...
Australia’s Titmus hands Ledecky first silver in individual Olympic event
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games
Silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, left, congratulates gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of...
At Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding teens blaze trail for women