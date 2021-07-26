Monday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 97 degrees this afternoon in Jackson after a morning low of 78.  The heat index hovered near 110 again during the afternoon.  We do not expect that to change that much so another heat advisory is out for Tuesday as well.  A few showers are possible tonight and more so Tuesday during the morning through afternoon and early evening hours.  Highs will again reach at least the middle 90s.  For the rest of this week and into the upcoming weekend, it’s summertime heat and humidity, partly sunny skies with just a slight chance for showers, expect highs in the middle 90s and lows in the middle and upper 70s.  There’s a 20 precent chance for development in the tropics from a system near North Florida.  It should move inland this week, without much influence on our weather.  Average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:12am and the sunset is 8:01pm.

