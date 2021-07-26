Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Mississippi’s art museums to offer free admission this August

Through “Art Museum Month Mississippi”, campaign, both in-state and out-of-state visitors can...
Through “Art Museum Month Mississippi”, campaign, both in-state and out-of-state visitors can experience the art of travel by gaining free admission to participating museums.(Mississippi Arts Commission)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As part of a statewide, collaborative effort to welcome visitors back to art museums and sculpture gardens, seven of Mississippi’s major art institutions will offer free admission during the month of August.

Through “Art Museum Month Mississippi,” campaign, both in-state and out-of-state visitors can experience the art of travel by gaining free admission to participating museums.

Participating institutions include: Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, The Mathews-Sanders Sculpture Garden, Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience, Mississippi Museum of Art, Museum of the Mississippi Delta, Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art and Walter Anderson Museum of Art.

“Mississippi has a long and storied history of producing some of the world’s most creative individuals, and for the month of August, people everywhere will have an opportunity to see some of the most prestigious collections of that creative work for free,” said Sarah Story, executive director of the Mississippi Arts Commission.

“In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the discounts offered through Art Museum Month Mississippi are intended to get people excited about experiencing art in person and with one another again.”

The state’s art museums showcase historical Native American artifacts, works from famous Mississippi artists like Walter Anderson and Marie Hull, as well as work from the state’s contemporary artists who respond to present-day issues through their art.

Many of the state’s art museums and sculpture gardens offer interactive exhibits and experiences for visitors to foster a greater understanding of art and artists’ perspectives.

From the Gulf Coast to the Mississippi Delta, Art Museum Month Mississippi allows travelers access to Mississippi’s rich artistic legacy, free of charge.

The form to receive a pass for free admission to any participating Art Museum Month Mississippi institution can be accessed here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old drowns at reservoir north of Highway 43
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members

Latest News

Miss. Dept. of Education to temporarily move offices to Clinton
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,608 new cases reported Mon.
Searing Summer Heat Remains For The Long-Haul This Week
First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat rounds out July
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: searing July heat continues