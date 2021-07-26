Dozens of violations reported in Holmes Co. schools; Dept. of Education to discuss fate of district next week

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks before students return to the classroom, the future of one school district is uncertain after an audit uncovered educational violations.

Holmes County Consolidated Schools is the district under a microscope by the Commission of School Accreditation (CSA).

Mississippi Department of Education announced Monday the CSA would meet next week to “determine if an extreme emergency situation exists that jeopardizes the safety, security and educational interests of the children enrolled.”

Based on the audit, the consolidated district is in violation of 26 out of 32 standards that could jeopardize its accreditation for failing to report complete and accurate data to MDE.

Among the findings, the audit showed HCCSD failed to provide effective leadership over managing district personnel and fiscal management.

The district employed 124 full-time equivalency teachers during the 2020-2021 school year who did not hold a valid Mississippi teachers license, the audit shows, and HCCSD failed to provide evidence for counseling services for students in the alternative school program.

Above all, the on-site independent audit showed HCCSD failed to verify the accuracy of all financial data in accordance with state law and the State Board of Education.

The violations go on and on, including failure to provide accurate students records, a failure to ensure students met graduation requirements, and non-compliance with federal and state requirements for operating its Child Nutrition Program.

Here’s the complete list of violations and the letter from the Mississippi Department of Education to Superintendent Debra Powell and President Louise Winters.

It’s possible the governor could declare a state of emergency based on the findings.

MDE says the reasons for declaring a state of emergency in a local school district include, but are limited to:

An extreme emergency exists in a school district that jeopardizes the safety or educational interests of the children enrolled in the schools in that district and that the emergency is believed to be related to a serious violation or violations of accreditation standards or state or federal law;

If a school district meets the State Board of Education’s definition of a failing school district for two (2) consecutive full school years;

Or in the event that more than fifty percent (50%) of the schools within the school district are designated as Schools At-Risk in any one year;

A lack of financial resources; or

Failure to meet minimum academic standards as evidenced by a continued pattern of poor student performance.

The State Board of Education has the right to abolish the school district and assume control and administration of the schools formerly constituting the district.

If the governor declares a state of emergency in a school district, the State Board of Education may assign an interim superintendent to the local school district.

The CSA meeting will be 10 a.m., August 2, inside the Central High School Building, located at 359 N. West Street in Jackson.

