JSU unveils mural dedicated to Civil Rights icons

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University unveiled a new outdoor mural this weekend dedicated to Civil Rights trailblazers.

Sabrina Howard is the artist behind the creation called Chainbreakers.

The mural depicts Fannie Lou Hamer, Rose Elizabeth, Howard Robinson, Louise Marshall, Albert Powell, Angela Stewart and Alyce G. Clarke.

Howard says her journey to honor the legends began about three months ago.

Clarke, a state representative, says one of her most cherished accomplishments is bringing health services to families by helping start the WIC program in the Jackson area.

“But our governor said we didn’t need any additional nutrition and I was the director of nutrition services, and I was seeing children come in to Jackson Hinds Health everyday with extremely low blood counts and I knew that we needed the WIC program. So, we were busy getting the WIC started,” she said.

The mural was funded with an $8,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

