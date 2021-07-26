Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

JSU unveils mural dedicated to Civil Rights icons

The Chainbreakers mural at Jackson State.
The Chainbreakers mural at Jackson State.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University unveiled a new outdoor mural this weekend dedicated to Civil Rights trailblazers.

Sabrina Howard is the artist behind the creation called Chainbreakers.

The mural depicts Fannie Lou Hamer, Rose Elizabeth, Howard Robinson, Louise Marshall, Albert Powell, Angela Stewart and Alyce G. Clarke.

Howard says her journey to honor the legends began about three months ago.

Clarke, a state representative, says one of her most cherished accomplishments is bringing health services to families by helping start the WIC program in the Jackson area.

“But our governor said we didn’t need any additional nutrition and I was the director of nutrition services, and I was seeing children come in to Jackson Hinds Health everyday with extremely low blood counts and I knew that we needed the WIC program. So, we were busy getting the WIC started,” she said.

The mural was funded with an $8,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Griffith
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond

Latest News

Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting in Scott County
WLBT at 6p
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools