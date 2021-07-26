Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Four arrested during voting rights protest outside Sen. Hyde-Smith’s Gulfport office

Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal...
Gulfport police officers, U.S. marshals and a homeland security officer walk to the federal courthouse in Gulfport on Tuesday to arrest protesters there.(WLOX)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people were arrested Monday afternoon as they protested at the federal courthouse in Gulfport.

The protestors were part of a group of a dozen people who came to the courthouse calling for the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act, a raise of the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and an end to the filibuster.

Protesters were from Mississippi Rising Coalition and the National Poor People’s Campaign.

The four who were eventually arrested went inside and asked to meet with someone in the senator’s office but were denied access and told they needed a permit to protest inside the building.

The four sat down in the lobby of the courthouse holding signs and singing protest songs as a dozen U.S. marshals looked on.

The protest was part of a nationwide effort to get U.S. senators to pass the voting rights bill passed by the House and to support an increase of the minimum wage. Because of the 50-50 partisan split in the Senate, the only way to pass those bills is to eliminate the filibuster.

Roughly a dozen Gulfport police officers and one homeland security officer responded. After about an hour of discussion, the four were taken into custody. Police took the four out the back of the courthouse away from cameras in the front of the building.

The four protestors arrested will be held on charges of trespassing.

In an e-mail from Sen. Hyde-Smith’s office, her stance on the issues were re-iterated. She stated that she feels that minimum wage is a state and local issue, not a federal issue. Her office also sent a press release from the June vote on the election reform bill, calling it a “blatant Democrat power grab.”

“We’re not just outside the offices of Smith and Wicker,” said Melissa Garriga, National Poor People’s Campaign Communications Associate. “We’re also outside the offices of Sinema in Arizona, Chuck Schumer. This isn’t a Republican or Democrat thing. This is a right and wrong thing. There is nothing more wrong than not passing and fully restoring the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Too much bloodshed was spilled to get that act passed, especially here in Mississippi, and it’s morally wrong to be against it.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show
Nathaniel Griffith
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says
"The islands actually span from the west Cat Island to the east at Petit Bois and they're all...
National Seashore creates $47 million in Mississippi’s economy
Summer Heat Continues to Bake Central Mississippi
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat & humidity to last through the weekend...
Some of the UMMC researchers teaming up with scientists at Harvard and MIT to study the early...
UMMC researchers work to determine COVID-19 severity
Belhaven garden planted in grief sprouts love, beauty, learning
Neighborhood garden planted in grief sprouts love, beauty, learning