First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat rounds out July

MONDAY: Under a stout upper ridge, expect yet another hot, steamy day with highs quickly climbing into the middle 90s with a risk for a few wayward storms developing through the afternoon hours. Highest chances will tend to be near and east of I-55. Further west, heat stress levels may reach critical levels in the South Delta and along the Mississippi River – feels like temperatures could crest over 110 at times amid lower opportunities for storms. Any storms that develop will fade by 10 PM, lows will drop to the middle to upper 70s.

Get ready - expect another hot and sticky Monday with highs in the middle 90s; feeling closer to 110° through the afternoon hours. Widely spaced downpours could cool you off, at least briefly, this afternoon and evening. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/0acQGaGzmM — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 26, 2021

TUESDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible early, but similar to recent mornings, it will lift quickly after sunrise. A weak disturbance will help to kick up a few more storm opportunities by the afternoon hours. A mix of clouds and sun will push highs to the lower to middle 90s. Downpours will hang around through the early evening hours with lows dropping into the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another opportunity for widely spaced storms remains in play through Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Chances for rain will taper off as the upper ridge gets the upper hand through late week, pushing highs into the middle and upper 90s; further pushing heat stress levels with feels like temperatures around 110 on a daily basis. A few hit and miss storms will be possible, but chances to get cooled off from rain will be lower than earlier in the week. The upper ridge will start to break down slightly by early next week.

