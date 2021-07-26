Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat rounds out July

Searing Summer Heat Remains For The Long-Haul This Week
Searing Summer Heat Remains For The Long-Haul This Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Under a stout upper ridge, expect yet another hot, steamy day with highs quickly climbing into the middle 90s with a risk for a few wayward storms developing through the afternoon hours. Highest chances will tend to be near and east of I-55. Further west, heat stress levels may reach critical levels in the South Delta and along the Mississippi River – feels like temperatures could crest over 110 at times amid lower opportunities for storms. Any storms that develop will fade by 10 PM, lows will drop to the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible early, but similar to recent mornings, it will lift quickly after sunrise. A weak disturbance will help to kick up a few more storm opportunities by the afternoon hours. A mix of clouds and sun will push highs to the lower to middle 90s. Downpours will hang around through the early evening hours with lows dropping into the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another opportunity for widely spaced storms remains in play through Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Chances for rain will taper off as the upper ridge gets the upper hand through late week, pushing highs into the middle and upper 90s; further pushing heat stress levels with feels like temperatures around 110 on a daily basis. A few hit and miss storms will be possible, but chances to get cooled off from rain will be lower than earlier in the week. The upper ridge will start to break down slightly by early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old drowns at reservoir north of Highway 43
Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of...
Bob Moses, Mississippi SNCC Organizer, Dies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members

Latest News

Hot and humid conditions to continue
First Alert Forecast: steamy & hot conditions likely to continue into work week
Hot & steamy for today
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory in place across central MS today for hot & steamy conditions
Dangerous heat is likely today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Dangerous heat to continue into Sunday
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat expected to continue into Sunday