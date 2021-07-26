Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Explosion damages Thai restaurant in San Francisco; future in doubt

By KGO staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A Thai restaurant owner is in disbelief after an explosion last week at his business.

This isn’t the first bad thing to happen there, but this time, it was caught on camera.

“It feels like a terrorist. ... An explosive is not acceptable,” said Pinyo Charoensuk, owner of Lapats Thai Noodle Bar.

Wood and glass burst into the empty restaurant.

The blast was so intense, police said it activated their shot-spotter technology, a sensor that detects gunshots.

While police don’t know what or who caused the explosion, they said this is uncommon.

It may be the final straw for this small family-owned business that was also broken into months earlier.

“Cracking window is OK, maybe some small stuff, but this one is too big,” Charoensuk said.

The vandalism along this corridor of the Tenderloin neighborhood has been rampant in recent weeks, according to Rene Colorado, executive director of the Tenderloin/Lower Polk Merchants Association, who has been keeping track of it all.

Independent Asian-owned businesses that have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic already make up most of the targets, Colorado said.

“Everything happened between Larkin and O’Farrell and Eddy, and it happened within three days. Nine businesses got all of their windows broken out,” he said.

Colorado said despite neighborhood improvements such as the community ambassador program, there is still room for improvement.

“The mayor’s office supported the two-block street closure. This made Larkin very safe but only Thursday through Sunday. All of those issues have been happening out of those time-frame windows,” he said.

For now, Charoensuk and his family will try and sell enough of their street-food specialties to pay for thousands of dollars in damage and moves on one step at a time.

When asked if the restaurant is going to make it, he said, “I’m not sure. I’ll do my best.”

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old drowns at reservoir north of Highway 43
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members

Latest News

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.
With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says