Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after the Hinds County Election Commission voted to remove Commissioner Toni Johnson as chair, more details are coming to light on how election funds were spent.

Friday, the commission held a special meeting to oust Johnson as commission chair, after District 2 Supervisor David Archie questioned several expenses she has signed off on, including two $4,200 line items for training luncheons commissioners don’t remember attending.

A further review of expenses incurred under Johnson’s leadership show that thousands of dollars in grant and election funds were also spent to purchase writing pens, food for poll workers, home projection systems, big screen TVs, subwoofers and other home appliances.

Last year, the commission received a $1.5 million grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life in September.

According to the Center’s website, awards can be used to expand voter education and outreach, recruit poll workers, provide training, expand efforts to support early in-person voting and vote by mail and ensure safe and efficient Election Day administration.

County documents show that $5,398 was spent to purchase two 85-inch Smart TVs, while $738 went to two home or office projectors, $35,900 went to buy 10,000 ink pens to give voters on Election Day and $62,000 was spent to provide food for approximately 612 poll workers on Election Day.

Broken down, that $62,000 comes to $101 per meal per person. As for the ink pens, the amount spent on the Election Day giveaway is about $12,000 more than the county’s per capita income of $23,734.

The televisions listed in the requisition requests were two 85-inch Samsung Smart TVs with subwoofers, which cost $2,699 a piece, and two ViewSonic 3800 Lumens SVGA High Brightness projectors for home and office, which cost $369.20 a piece. The devices were requisitioned by Johnson on October 7.

Hinds County Election Commission spent grant money on televisions and other home appliances. (WLBT)

District 5 Commissioner Shirley Varnado said she couldn’t comment on expenses made prior to her joining the board in January. However, she said the items mentioned by WLBT did not appear to be in the election commission’s inventory.

“I did not see some of the things you named on the inventory sheet,” she said. She did say that two 70-inch Samsung flat-screens were listed in the inventory. However, those items did not fit the description of the televisions listed in the requisition form.

The commission also has spent nearly $1,260 to purchase a new GE refrigerator and countertop microwave. Varnado said she did have a refrigerator in inventory but its serial number did not match the one listed. County officials are unsure where the microwave is.

It was unclear who signed off on that requisition. It was not in the files viewed by WLBT.

Commissioners voted to remove Johnson as commission chair last week. The vote came a day after Archie attended a special called meeting of the commission and brought up several expenditures signed off on by Johnson.

Among them, Archie asked about two training luncheons the commission paid $8,400 for, as well as two cleaning bills which cost another $9,400. He also brought up the nearly $3,700 that the commission had spent to mow grass at the 701 Commerce St. facility.

Archie said the commission paid New Beginnings, of Crystal Springs, a little more than $8,400 for two training luncheons this spring. When asked, no commission members could remember attending those meetings.

Meanwhile, Johnson told Archie that the expenses were for multiple training sessions and that the $4,200 to New Beginnings was a lump sum to cover all costs.

A purchase requisition for February shows that the $4,216 was for new commissioner training luncheons on February 8 and February 18, 2021. The requisition further states that 20 people each would be attending those meetings and that costs would cover labor, delivery and condiments.

Former Commission Chair Toni Johnson signed a requisition form for a $4,200 training luncheon, which no commissioner remembers attending. (WLBT)

Varnado, one of the commission’s new members, said she did not attend a luncheon on either of the dates listed in the requisition form.

“I don’t remember having any training in February. We had been asking about training and they kept talking about how we were goin to have training when we went to ECAM, which is the Election Commissioners Association of Mississippi, which is the annual annual training required by law for election commissioners,” she said. “We didn’t go to that training until the end of June.”

According to Archie, both payments were made to New Beginnings. Google searches show that New Beginnings, 109 E. Georgetown St., in Crystal Springs, is beauty and cosmetics shop. When contacted, a person answering the phone said the owners were not in and she would take a message.

Johnson said she could not provide any additional information on the purchases or the vendors. She said she does not choose vendors, and that those are chosen by the county’s purchasing department. All expenditures also have to be signed off on by the board of supervisors.

Jermal Clark, who took over as commission chair, declined to comment. He said additional details will be provided at a special meeting slated for 10 a.m., August 5.

We have reached out to the Center for Tech and Civic Life and are waiting to hear back.

Other major expenses are listed below:

$35,900 - comfort grip pens (CTCL grant)

$40,770 - thermal scanners with temperature checks (CTCL grant)

$28,650 - posters, bulletins (CTCL grant)

$62,000 - Election Day food for poll workers (CTCL grant)

$27,892 - Voter education cards, Voter ID rules, Election Day voting info., ballots for 30 precincts (CTCL)

$899.97 - GE 19-cubic-foot refrigerator

$299.99 - Countertop microwave

$7,256 - Grass cutting at 701 Commerce St. facility (county general fund)

$9,562 - Building cleaning and COVID-19 spraying ( county general fund)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.