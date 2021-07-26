Baby Faces
East Texas viewer submitted meteor videos

East Texas Meteor - 7-25-21
East Texas Meteor - 7-25-21
By Danielle Jones and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A few minutes before 9pm on Sunday, many East Texans saw a “fireball” light up the sky, some hearing a loud boom. Reports of a possible meteor flooding into the East Texas newsroom Sunday night. A few of our viewers caught the event on camera and sent them in, so we put them into a compilation video.

The reports were as far south as the Lufkin area and as far north as Mount Vernon. NASA said the meteor was first seen 48 miles above Texas Highway 11, between Sulphur Springs and Winnsboro. It traveled 59 miles before fragmenting, all while moving northeast at 30,000 miles per hour. The fireball was at least as bright as a quarter Moon, which translates to something bigger than 6 inches in diameter with a weight of 10 pounds.

The American Meteor Society reported the fireball traveled in a northeasterly direction, lasting about four seconds. NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office said the event was not part of the Perseid meteor shower, which happens each Summer.

“Objects causing fireballs are usually not large enough to survive passage through the Earth’s atmosphere intact, although fragments, or meteorites, are sometimes recovered on the ground,” according to NASA.

Do you have more videos or photos from the sighting? You can submit them here.

Previous story:

