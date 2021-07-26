Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Detectives investigate triple homicide in Tupelo

According to WTVA, police found out about the shooting late Saturday night. which occurred on...
According to WTVA, police found out about the shooting late Saturday night. which occurred on Maynard Drive.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Detectives are investigating a triple shooting that happened late Saturday night in Tupelo.

According to WTVA, police found out about the shooting late Saturday night, which occurred on Maynard Drive.

The victims were identified as Jessica Pannell, 21, Norahs Coleman, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22.

Pannell and Wilson died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and Coleman died on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old drowns at reservoir north of Highway 43
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hinds and Madison County
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

This case originated from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip...
39-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in child exploitation case
Searing Summer Heat Remains For The Long-Haul This Week
First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat rounds out July
Miss. Dept. of Education to temporarily move offices to Clinton
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,608 new cases reported Mon.