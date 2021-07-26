Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,875 new cases reported Wed.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,875 new cases and 6 new deaths since 3 p.m. on June 27.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 339,954 as of July 27.

So far, 7,529 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,026,451 people are fully vaccinated and 2,150,455 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says
Serenity Apartments
Woman shot after bullets fired into bedroom from parking lot
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show

Latest News

JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
A rendering of the future M-Bar.
M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden
David Archie speaks at a previous press conference.
WATCH LIVE: Hinds Co. Supervisors consider voting out Archie as vice-president
Medics issue warning during extreme heat
Dangerous heat wave begins Wednesday, how to beat the heat
WLBT at 6a - 7/28/21
WLBT at 6a - 7/28/21