COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,291 new cases reported Tue.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,291 new cases and 15 new deaths since Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 338,079 as of July 27.

So far, 7,523 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,024,968 people are fully vaccinated and 2,142,685 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

