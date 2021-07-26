COMMENTARY: Sometimes you have to go through the seasons before finding friends who rock your soul

(Gray News) - Throughout our lives, we come across thousands of people. Most of them will be strangers, some will be casual acquaintances while others will be friends – temporary or otherwise. But there are few out there who will touch your soul and truly get it.

Friendship comes in many forms and each relationship has a season or chapter in our lives.

As children, we turn to the girl who has the same notebook or to the one who giggled at our silly jokes. We pass origami-folded notes to her in class, complete with hearts and doodles of the boy we dream to marry. Then one day we learn that she also “loves” the same boy and poof! that friendship has run its course.

As we get older, we learn that true friendship takes more than matching clothes or borrowing a sparkly pen. It’s about the people who get us through our first heartbreak. The ones who drop their dates to homecoming and make it a girl’s night instead.

We confide in these people – and they get us through the awkward teenage years. Sometimes they share our angst, but most of the time they help us power through and see that there’s hope.

These deep friendships often make an appearance throughout several chapters in the novel of life. And if we’re lucky enough they’ll still be there when the last page is turned.

But for me – the true, deep friendships came later in life. The people who just understood me without judgment and were by my side during the hardest times in my life.

We used to see each other several times a week, but as we grew older our lives changed. There were marriages, kids, job changes, divorce so our time spent together face-to-face became less and less, but that didn’t change our connections to each other.

Regardless of the curveballs life throws, I know deep in my core that these are people I can always count on. They’re the ones who call it as they see it – giving tough love while holding your hand through whatever the situation may be. They’re the ones who drop everything when an SOS is called just to be by your side.

But more than anything, these are the people who fuel my soul. The ones I can be my authentic self around. The ones we stay up way too late with, knowing we’ll regret the lack of sleep in the morning while we’re chasing whining toddlers around the house. The ones we laugh a little too hard with – if there is such a thing – over nonsense or nothing at all.

These are the friends who may not have appeared until chapter 27, but they are the ones who will still be there when we hit chapter 85. And I feel so lucky to have found my people to get me through this thing called life.

