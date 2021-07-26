Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

39-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in child exploitation case

This case originated from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip...
This case originated from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip about a Google user who uploaded several images of child sexual abuse material.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Andrew Chapman, 39, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Wednesday, Jul 21, to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Chapman will be subject to 5 years supervised probation upon release from incarceration and was ordered to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund, $1,000 to the Public Defenders Fund, and an additional $4,000 penalty, and all court costs.

This case originated from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip about a Google user who uploaded several images of child sexual abuse material.

During the execution of a search warrant at Chapman’s residence, investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office located a cellular device containing multiple images.

Chapman acknowledged ownership and control of the phone and admitted to the download and possession of child exploitative imagery.

Chapman will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve his sentence day for day without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old drowns at reservoir north of Highway 43
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hinds and Madison County
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

Searing Summer Heat Remains For The Long-Haul This Week
First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat rounds out July
Miss. Dept. of Education to temporarily move offices to Clinton
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,608 new cases reported Mon.
Through “Art Museum Month Mississippi”, campaign, both in-state and out-of-state visitors can...
Mississippi’s art museums to offer free admission this August