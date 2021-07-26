39-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in child exploitation case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Andrew Chapman, 39, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Wednesday, Jul 21, to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Chapman will be subject to 5 years supervised probation upon release from incarceration and was ordered to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund, $1,000 to the Public Defenders Fund, and an additional $4,000 penalty, and all court costs.

This case originated from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip about a Google user who uploaded several images of child sexual abuse material.

During the execution of a search warrant at Chapman’s residence, investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office located a cellular device containing multiple images.

Chapman acknowledged ownership and control of the phone and admitted to the download and possession of child exploitative imagery.

Chapman will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve his sentence day for day without the possibility of parole.

