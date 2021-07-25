Non-profit hosts vaccination clinic geared toward Hispanic community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit that focuses on providing help to immigrants, El Pueblo, hosted its first vaccination clinic Saturday.

The event was geared toward the Hispanic community but welcomed everyone.

With the help of University of Mississippi Medical Center students, organizers said they wanted to spread correct information and get families vaccinated before the school year.

According to the CDC, the Hispanic population has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the U.S. Some people at Saturday’s clinic, like Indira Vacquez said they’ve witnessed this in their own community.

“I’ve seen a lot of Hispanic people hesitate because they’re scared that they’re going to get sick and have to go to the hospital,” Vacquez said.

Vacquez said she was nervous at first but decided to get the shot with the state’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“I don’t want to be the one who’s going to increase those cases,” she said.

The Mississippi Department of Health reported over 1,300 new cases of the virus on Friday. This marks the highest one-day total since January.

Edwin Gonzalez said he’s also noticed vaccine hesitancy within the Hispanic community. He said he decided to get the shot Saturday so that he can go to his son’s graduation from the military academy in September.

“If you don’t have the vaccine, you have to stay a few days and quarantine and stuff like that,” Gonzalez said.

A UMMC medical student, Michael Hohl, said one way his group, Jackson Free Clinic, addresses hesitancy is by taking doses to places where people feel comfortable.

“We know that it can actually be uncomfortable not only going to the doctor’s office but going to a drive-thru event or going to some other place that’s unfamiliar to you,” Hohl said.

He said another strategy is by bringing Spanish-speaking physicians to the events.

“Being able to speak with someone in your native language and ask someone that you trust because of their role and get to ask questions that you’ve thought of directly and get a response on the spot and then turn around and get your vaccine has been super helpful,” Hohl said.

In total, 50 people were vaccinated at Saturday’s event.

El Pueblo plans to host another vaccine clinic next month and said all are welcome.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi still lags far behind in vaccinations, with just 34% of its population fully vaccinated.

