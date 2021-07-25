First Alert Forecast: steamy & hot conditions likely to continue into work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It certainly feels steamy out with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. A few spots could be impacted by a downpour this evening, but it doesn’t look like we will see much in the way of rain with most spots staying hot and dry. Into the overnight hours, expect it feel muggy out as temperatures to slowly fall to the middle and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

As high pressure and upper-level ridging aloft holds strong across the region, similar conditions will carry into tomorrow. Monday’s forecast will feature more heat and humidity. Highs will rise back to the lower and middle 90s with heat index values cresting around 105-110. As of a result, a Heat Advisory will go into effect again tomorrow across central MS. The intense heating of the day will help spark up isolated to scattered showers and storms to relieve some of us from the summer heat.

We’ll likely continue to see highs in the 90s with daily chances for afternoon/evening showers through the rest of the work week.

