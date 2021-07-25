First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory in place across central MS today for hot & steamy conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another toasty and hot day is upon us! Temperatures will quickly warm into the lower and middle 90′s into the afternoon hours. The humidity will make it feel brutal out with feels like temperatures around 105 to 110 degrees. With the dangerous heat in the forecast for today, a Heat Advisory will be in effect today for the entire area for the concern of heat stress. Stay cool, hydrated, and use caution when outdoors for long periods of time. The intense heating of the day will trigger a few scattered downpours/storms to help cool a few of us off.

As high pressure and ridging hold strong across much of the region, we will see similar conditions carry into the work week. Expect highs tomorrow near 94 degrees with heat indices in the triple digits. There will also be the chance to see a few afternoon/evening showers and storms.

The hot and humid pattern looks to continue through much of the work week with highs in the 90′s along with daily chance of showers and storms.

