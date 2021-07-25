Community gathers for funeral of Waveland officer Katie Cash

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Family, friends, and law enforcement officers walked into Picayune’s First Baptist Church with their heads lowered to pay their final respects to Katie Cash.

Several people filled the church’s pews as they said goodbye to their loved one.

After the service, law enforcement cars and Cash’s friends and family stretched across the highway as they traveled from Picayune to Waveland Cemetery.

Cash died June 18 in to a car crash on Highway 603.

Tears streamed down several faces as they listened to bagpipes play Amazing Grace.

The 33-year-old graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy just two days before she died.

Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said that he wasn’t expecting to hear the news about someone who was dedicated to serving the community.

“She always came in with a smile. She worked hard every day to prove that she was ready, and we were proud to send her off. The training was tough, but she was determined. She had finished her journey. I said, ‘I will see you Monday morning,’ not knowing I wouldn’t see her smile again,” Prendergast said.

Cash’s oldest daughter Josie Smith said that she’s proud of her mother for accomplishing her lifelong dream before she passed.

“I’m so proud of her. She had such a passion and courage for wanting to be a police officer,” Smith said.

Smith’s grandmother Judith Smith knew that Cash would have been a perfect fit for the police department.

Smith said that every time Cash was knocked down, she got right back up and tried again.

“She had a strength inside of her. It was amazing. When she would hit obstacles, she just broke through and went on. I’m sure that’s what she’s hoping for her daughters,” Smith said.

Smith said that she admired Cash in so many ways, but what she admired most is Cash’s love for her two daughters.

“I’m going to miss how she was with her kids, and how she loves them. She was such a great role model to them. What I pray is for my grandchildren to get the prayers from everyone because they need it,” she said.

Cash is the second Hancock County law enforcer to pass away this year.

