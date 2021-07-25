Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Bob Moses, Mississippi SNCC Organizer, Dies

Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of...
Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of northern college students, most of them white, joined with local African Americans in communities across Mississippi to register voters, conduct Freedom Schools, and promote civil rights.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Robert P. Moses, leader in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and co-director of the Council of Federated Organizations in Mississippi, has died.

“Staff are saddened to hear of the death of Bob Moses, an American icon who left a tremendous legacy in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Department of Archives and History director Katie Blount. 

 “We are honored that he was the keynote speaker during the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Lecture Series in 2014. His commitment to justice is displayed throughout the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.”

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum’s fifth gallery, “A Tremor in the Iceberg,” is inspired by his description of the movement in Mississippi: “A tremor in the middle of the iceberg from a stone which the builders rejected.”

Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of northern college students, most of them white, joined with local African Americans in communities across Mississippi to register voters, conduct Freedom Schools, and promote civil rights.

He was also instrumental in establishing the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party that would challenge Mississippi’s all-white delegation at the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in the fall of 1964.

Moses went on to work for the Ministry of Education in Tanzania, East Africa, and returned to the U.S. to pursue a doctoral degree in philosophy at Harvard University.

In 1982 he received a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship that he used to develop the Algebra Project, a nonprofit dedicated to improving student achievement through mathematics. He served as director of the project’s materials development program.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.
‘Makes you sick to your stomach’: Pair wanted for sexual battery of toddler
New Summit School parents brace for closure, teachers not paid
New Summit School parents brace for closure, teachers not paid

Latest News

Dangerous heat is likely today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
Non-profit hosts vaccination clinic geared toward Hispanic community
Non-profit hosts vaccination clinic geared toward Hispanic community
Experts say herd immunity is even harder to achieve with Delta Variant