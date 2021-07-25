Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just east of New Augusta.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was arrested and drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Perry County early Saturday morning.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just east of New Augusta.

PCSO said about 3,000 Fentanyl pills and about an ounce of crystal meth were seized during the stop.

Angela Pacheco, 39, was charged with trafficking with intent to deliver (meth) and trafficking with intent to deliver (Fentanyl pills).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.
‘Makes you sick to your stomach’: Pair wanted for sexual battery of toddler
New Summit School parents brace for closure, teachers not paid
New Summit School parents brace for closure, teachers not paid

Latest News

17-year-old drowns at reservoir north of Highway 43
Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of...
Bob Moses, Mississippi SNCC Organizer, Dies
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb was a physician and former...
U.S. likely “much further in this epidemic than we’re picking up” says former FDA official
Dangerous heat is likely today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast