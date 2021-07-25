17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon, a 17-year-old male drowned early Sunday morning.

Chief Dixon says the teen was out fishing when he fell out of a boat and drowned. Officers recovered his body shortly after.

The teen was later identified as Nathaniel Griffith, a baseball player for Brandon High School.

Teammates and loved ones shared their grief on social media Monday.

Heartbreaking news for the Bulldogs…Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Griffith family. You will be missed but never forgotten. We love you Nate dog! #29 @BrandonBulldogs pic.twitter.com/zTMr1Us7OJ — Brandon Bulldog Baseball (@BrandonBulldog2) July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.