17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon, a 17-year-old male drowned early Sunday morning.
Chief Dixon says the teen was out fishing when he fell out of a boat and drowned. Officers recovered his body shortly after.
The teen was later identified as Nathaniel Griffith, a baseball player for Brandon High School.
Teammates and loved ones shared their grief on social media Monday.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.