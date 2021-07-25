Baby Faces
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir

Nathaniel Griffith
Nathaniel Griffith(Teammates)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon, a 17-year-old male drowned early Sunday morning.

Chief Dixon says the teen was out fishing when he fell out of a boat and drowned. Officers recovered his body shortly after.

The teen was later identified as Nathaniel Griffith, a baseball player for Brandon High School.

Teammates and loved ones shared their grief on social media Monday.

