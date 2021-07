JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon, a 17-year-old male drowned early Sunday morning.

Chief Dixon says the teen was out fishing when he fell out of a boat and drowned. Officers recovered his body shortly after.

The incident occurred north of Highway 43 at the reservoir. This is an ongoing investigation.

