‘Sweet sight’ as military dads both FaceTime their kids on their first day back to school

By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two military dads serving in different states had the same idea of FaceTiming their children on their first day back to school!

The happy coincidence happened at Sumrall Elementary School and came with a “pic of the year” warning.

“This pic is NOT staged,” the post read. “As Mrs. Holly Hathorn Miller was welcoming parents and students in the classroom this morning, she turned around and saw this sweet sight.”

The two men, who do not know each other, had both FaceTimed their children, who also do not know each other.

The “sweet sight” has now been liked and shared hundreds of times on social media, with many calling the moment “precious.”

