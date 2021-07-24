Mississippi State adds music and culture minor for students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University’s College of Education is establishing a new minor for students interested in music.

The Department of Music’s minor in music and culture begins this fall at the Starkville campus.

The program will focus on non-Western music, especially the music of Africa and the African Diaspora.

Music professor Robert Damm developed the curriculum and four new courses about African, Latin American, African American and Native American music.

Damm says the lessons will help prepare students for graduate study, work abroad or careers in the global market.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.