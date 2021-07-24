Baby Faces
Local summer camp put on temporary pause due to positive COVID-19 cases

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, anywhere from 150 to 200 kids attend summer camp each day at the Reservoir YMCA in Brandon.

“The kids are having a great time at the Y, and the parents are loving us being open when we can be,” said Jara Miller, President and CEO of Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi.

But that fun is now coming to a temporary halt due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, workers got wind that some of the people involved in the camp contracted the virus.

“We were notified that a parent had gotten sick and tested positive for COVID, and the child had also gotten sick and tested positive for COVID,” said Miller. “Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to close that facility.”

Miller said over the next two days; the facility will go through a deep cleaning in light of the positive cases.

She says the YMCA is taking this step to prevent any potential spread of the virus and to keep everyone safe.

“For the Y, it is all about the safety of the children,” Miller expressed. “When we were notified that there was a case, we reached out to the health department to get their guidance on this as well, just making sure everyone is able to enjoy their summer the best way possible. The deep cleaning is something that will help with that, and it keeps everybody happy and healthy, and well enough to start school in two weeks now.”

It’s only the camp that’s being impacted. Miller said the actual facility will still be open for use.

The camp will resume Monday morning.

