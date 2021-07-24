Baby Faces
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members

(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fayette Police Department, is investigating a homicide.

According to authorities, on July 23 around 3 p.m., Kevin Hill was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Kevin Hill, 48
(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers in the area witnessed the shooting and the shooter was captured seconds after it happened. That shooter has been identified as Jonathan Young, 18.

Jonathan Young, 18
(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Both men are residents of Fayette and Hill was the boyfriend of one of Young’s family members.

A statement given to the sheriff’s office said that the reason for the shooting was “personal.” The investigation is ongoing.

The teen is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of murder.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

