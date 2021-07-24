Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat possible this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another steamy day is ahead of us! Temperatures will climb to the lower and middle 90′s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. It will feel even hotter with the humidity factored in. Heat indices will likely range from 105-110. For this reason, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for a portion of the area from 10 AM to 7 PM for the concern of heat stress. A few PM scattered showers and storms will be possible which could help relieve some of us from the heat.

Similar conditions will carry into Sunday as ridging and high pressure hold strong over the region. High temperatures will top out near 95 degrees with feels like temperatures above 100 degrees. There will also be a low-end chance for a few pop-up downpours tomorrow afternoon/evening as well.

The muggy and hot weather pattern is expected to stick around with us into the upcoming work week. There will also be a daily chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

