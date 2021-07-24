Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat expected to continue into Sunday

Dangerous heat to continue into Sunday
Dangerous heat to continue into Sunday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The hot and toasty conditions will stick around into this evening. We’ll be in the 90′s over the next couple of hours before spending most of our evening in the 80′s. It will be a low cool down overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 70′s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will almost be a repeat of today! High temperatures will top out close to 95 degrees with heat indices around 105 to potentially 110. Heat Advisories will go into effect again tomorrow for all of central MS at 10 AM until 7 PM since dangerous heat is possible. Stay cool, hydrated, and use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors.

High pressure and ridging will hold strong across the region into the work week. Highs will be in the 90′s each day with the chance for daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the shooting at S Mart.
Suspect sought after homicide outside convenience store
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Ashton White
Murder suspect was out on bond and facing six felony counts when he was arrested again
Jimel Smith
Jackson man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Leake County
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members
Jefferson Co. teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members

Latest News

Dangerous heat possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat possible this weekend
Hot and steamy conditions likely this weekend.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Forecast
Heat Continues To Sear Central and Southwest Mississippi This Weekend, Next Week
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms with increasing heat stress potential