First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat expected to continue into Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The hot and toasty conditions will stick around into this evening. We’ll be in the 90′s over the next couple of hours before spending most of our evening in the 80′s. It will be a low cool down overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 70′s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will almost be a repeat of today! High temperatures will top out close to 95 degrees with heat indices around 105 to potentially 110. Heat Advisories will go into effect again tomorrow for all of central MS at 10 AM until 7 PM since dangerous heat is possible. Stay cool, hydrated, and use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors.

High pressure and ridging will hold strong across the region into the work week. Highs will be in the 90′s each day with the chance for daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

