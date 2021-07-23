Baby Faces
Suspect sought after homicide outside convenience store

The suspect in the shooting at S Mart.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a man was killed after a shooting outside a convenience store.

The shooting happened the S Mart on State Street, near Sheppard Road, near 10 p.m.

One man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

JPD released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for the crime. If you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

