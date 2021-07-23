Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

New Summit School parents brace for closure, teachers not paid

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Concerns are growing among parents of students at New Summit School who believe closure is imminent.

Meanwhile, teachers say they have gone without pay. This news comes as the operators of the school, Nancy and Zach New, face indictment charges on fraud claims and identity theft.

“I’m worried for the children of Mississippi. I mean, they don’t have options,” said Candy Brown.

The New Summit School parent says she was notified that students would not be attending the school’s Jackson campus in the fall. Her son Collin has language auditory disorder and is high-functioning autistic. He is a junior and began attending the school in sixth grade.

New Summit offers classes for students with special academic needs from dyslexia to autism.

“These kids are going to have to go into other private schools that may or may not have classes for special education,” said Brown. “Some of these children will have to be placed back into public schools. Obviously they’re there because their district wasn’t able to provide them with the services that they needed.”

High School Career teacher Ashley Sheppard said they have not been paid since May 15. She said a July 1 email from custodian Gary Herring stated that they were free to file unemployment. It said their contract had been broken by New Learning Resources.

Nancy and Zach New ran New Learning Resources which operates the Jackson, Greenwood and Hattiesburg schools. The News are under indictment for intentionally filing fraudulent claims to get reimbursed by the Department of Education, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

“What has happened with New Summit is obviously terrible, but this school is allowing these student to flourish,” added Brown.

Interim Executive Director Ray Balentine has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
The suspect in the shooting at S Mart.
Suspect sought after homicide outside convenience store
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Charles Earl Owens
Family concerned after man goes missing
Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested for shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20

Latest News

The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
Watch: Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
New Summit School parents brace for closure, teachers not paid
New Summit School parents brace for closure, teachers not paid
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tougher gun laws may be a reality
Tougher gun laws may be a reality