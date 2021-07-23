Baby Faces
New arrests made in murder case; charges against previous suspect dropped

Ashton White
Ashton White(JPD)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Antwan Howell murder case.

Meanwhile, charges have been dropped against a man who initially turned himself into authorities for committing the crime.

Friday, police arrested Ashton White, 29, and charged him with murder for the shooting death of Howell.

Police say he was picked up with the help of the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force.

He also is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say they also have arrested Constance Burgess, 35, and Janice Fletcher, 35, who are each charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree after “initially providing conflicting information related to the murder,” according to JPD’s Twitter account.

Howell, 36, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after being shot in the 1700 block of Winchester Street.

