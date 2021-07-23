Baby Faces
Light up your weekend: Watch for the full buck moon Friday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) – July’s full moon highlights the start of the weekend.

Known as the buck moon, the lunar event peaks at 10:37 p.m. ET Friday, according to NASA.

To see it best, look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

“As summer peaks, the velvety antlers of male deer which first begin to sprout in early spring finish growing, forming pointed tips and hardening into their final glory,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The sight of their magnificent racks against the summer sky led to the name, full buck moon.”

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Another name is the full hay moon because summer’s the time to cut and cure hay to put away for winter feed.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

The moon will appear full on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

