KLLM hosts its annual college football truck unveiling

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - KLLM hosted their annual college football truck reveal Thursday night.

Fans and alumni gathered to check out the new rides of some of our surrounding schools. This year, even Jackson State University got in on the fun.

For the first time the Tigers will be sporting an 18-wheeler on the road. Athletic director Ashley Robinson commented on how much this is going to up their game.

“KLLM has donated a truck for travel for our football team,” she stated. “Very, very excited. Had an opportunity to look at it. Our fans, alumni, supporters came out. A very, very big deal for us. We’re very appreciative and want to thank KLLM and our alumni, supporters and fans. They’re very excited.

“I think it’s gonna up the game. This is gonna be really good to see that traveling truck every time we travel. I think this is defiantly gonna put us in a whole other level!”

