Jackson police investigate crime scene on North State Street(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police investigated a crime scene on North State Street on Thursday evening.

The crime scene was located at a convenience store known as the S Mart near Sheppard Road.

Officers were seen searching for evidence at the scene.

WLBT has reached out to the Jackson Police Department and are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

