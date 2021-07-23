Jackson police investigate crime scene on North State Street
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police investigated a crime scene on North State Street on Thursday evening.
The crime scene was located at a convenience store known as the S Mart near Sheppard Road.
Officers were seen searching for evidence at the scene.
WLBT has reached out to the Jackson Police Department and are awaiting a response.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.