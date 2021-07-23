Baby Faces
Investigation launched after 2 McComb men shot, leaving both in critical condition

(Credit: KALB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation has been launched by the McComb Police Department after two men were shot in the city. 

The first shooting happened in the 500 block of 25th Street near Venable Street. In this shooting, Terry Harrell, 23, was shot in the neck and head. 

He was then transported to Southwest Medical Center and later airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of Summit Street and Higgins Drive. Brian Taylor, 20, was shot multiple times in the stomach. 

Taylor was taken to Southwest Medical Center and also later airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.

Authorities do not yet know if the two shootings are related.

If anyone has information regarding the shootings, they are asked to contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime stoppers at 601-684-0033.

