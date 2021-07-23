Baby Faces
Home security system films man kicking in door of Copiah Co. house before stealing TVs

By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A home security system in a Copiah County residence captured a man breaking in the door before proceeding to steal items.

The burglary took place on July 20 in the Dentville Community around noon, according to authorities. The vehicle driven by the criminal was a silver or gray Nissan Altima.

The home security system filmed the man, who was wearing red shorts and a white tank top, kicking in the back door of the home.

He was then seen carrying TVs and other items from the home and loading them into the Altima.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

