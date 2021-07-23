Hinds Co. sheriff quarantining after testing positive for Delta variant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“It feels like a real bad cold or the flu,” he said.

The news comes as the sheriff’s department deals with an outbreak among deputies and detainees at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Vance, who has been vaccinated, tested positive for the Delta variant.

He found out he had the virus Thursday.

Vance encourages everyone to get vaccinated and believes that the shots have lessened the severity of the illness.

So far, he has experienced no shortness of breath and has been able to stay at home.

“I started the 14-day quarantine yesterday,” he said. “I plan on riding this thing out and getting back to work as soon as I can.”

