Hinds Co. School District: Masks will be required inside buildings for upcoming school year

By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County School District announced the district’s reopening plan Friday for the 2021-2022 school year.

All schools are slated to open on August 11, 2021, with several safety measures in place.

Safety Measures:

  • Daily temperature checks entering the building
  • Masks or face coverings required on buses and inside buildings
  • Classrooms, common areas, and buses will be sanitized daily
  • Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Medical Clinic will continue to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

For a complete list of measures the district is taking, please visit www.hinds.k12.ms.us.

