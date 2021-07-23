Hinds Co. School District: Masks will be required inside buildings for upcoming school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County School District announced the district’s reopening plan Friday for the 2021-2022 school year.

All schools are slated to open on August 11, 2021, with several safety measures in place.

Safety Measures:

Daily temperature checks entering the building

Masks or face coverings required on buses and inside buildings

Classrooms, common areas, and buses will be sanitized daily

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Medical Clinic will continue to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

For a complete list of measures the district is taking, please visit www.hinds.k12.ms.us.

