Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat and humidity gave us a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees today and it will hover near 110 degrees over the coming afternoons.  A heat advisory is in effect for much of the area, meaning the heat and humidity could lead to heat stress.  There will be an isolated threat for showers and thunderstorms over the coming days, with nothing widespread and severe weather looks unlikely.  Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s every day and morning lows will be in the lower and middle 70s.  A weather system drifting off the southeast coast will have a 40 percent chance for development over the coming days, mainly next week.  We’ll monitor it, but it doesn’t pose a threat to our area at this time.  The rest of the tropics remain quiet.  Weather looks hot for the Neshoba County Fair this weekend.  Today’s high reached 94 degrees after a morning low of 75.  Average high and low for this time of year is 92 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:10am and the sunset is 8:03pm.  Full moon tonight is known as the Buck moon, because deer antlers are growing during this time of the year.

