First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms with increasing heat stress potential
FRIDAY: A weak disturbance will roll on the back side of the burgeoning upper ridge from the south – helping to kick up a better chance for widely scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and storms – drifting from NW to SE. Outside of the storm chances, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will be closer to 105°.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Our upper ridge will still play a role in the weekend forecast, two-fold. Another weak disturbance will help to kick up another round of scattered storms by the afternoon hours of Saturday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun otherwise with highs in the lower to middle 90s. High pressure will be more prevalent Sunday with lower opportunities for rain and storms. Feels like temperatures will run between 105-110°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The stout upper ridge will hang around early week – pushing highs toward the middle 90s Monday, feels like temperatures running closer to 105-110. A few disturbances will help to kick up a few more storms by mid-week on the back side of the expansive ridge. Highs will remain near normal, in the lower to middle 90s.
