Contractors hired to install homeless fences at North Jackson interstate underpasses

MDOT will be installing more fences at underpasses.
(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more fences designed to stop the homeless from camping under I-55 will soon be going up in Northeast Jackson.

Recently, the state hired Jefcoat Fence to install fences at the I-55 underpasses at Northside Drive and Canton Mart Road.

MDOT advertised for bids earlier this year. At the time, Jefcoat submitted the lowest bid of $246,807 for the work, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). It was not known if the contract price was modified before the firm was hired.

A construction start date has not been set.

“They’re in the process of getting the materials ready. Once the materials are collected, they will have 90 days to complete the work,” said MDOT Public Information Officer Michael Flood.

Previously, fences were installed at the Adkins Boulevard underpass, after MDOT officials were spurred on by complaints from a business owner in the area.

The Adkins Drive, Canton Mart, and Northside Drive underpasses have been popular gathering spots for the homeless, who often set up encampments under the bridges. Often, shopping carts, sleeping bags, and other items can be found at the sites, signs that the areas are being used for camping.

