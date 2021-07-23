Brown Bottling Group to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians for recruiting event Wednesday, July 28
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brown Bottling Group is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center.
Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:
- Delivery driver
- 2nd shift load crew
- Merchandiser
- Vending warehouse
- Vending service driver
- Equipment maintenance
- Install technician
- Refurb technician
Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.