Brown Bottling Group to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians for recruiting event Wednesday, July 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brown Bottling Group is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Delivery driver

2nd shift load crew

Merchandiser

Vending warehouse

Vending service driver

Equipment maintenance

Install technician

Refurb technician

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.