Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson announces next Wild Hog Control Program application period

Commissioner Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce...
Commissioner Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will begin accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program, which provides “smart” traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi.(MS Department of Agriculture and Commerce)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will begin accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program on Monday, July 26.

The application period will close on Monday, August 9.

All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period. In Mississippi alone, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages annually.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi.

MDAC will provide the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

“The Wild Hog Control Program has been a great success so far.  During this next trapping period, we should exceed 1,000 wild hogs captured since we started the program.  That equates to thousands of future wild hogs taken off the landscape,” said Commissioner Gipson. 

“MDAC staff will be at the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo inside the Mississippi Trade Mart on August 6-8 to promote the program and provide information regarding management of wild hogs.  I welcome expo attendees to stop by our booth to learn more about trapping techniques and equipment needed to be successful.”

Applications must be completed and submitted online here. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.

A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application).

Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success. One trap per 1,000 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Charles Earl Owens
Family concerned after man goes missing
Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested for shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
Supervisor David Archie questions expenditures at a recent election commission meeting.
A Hinds Co. supervisor wants to know why election commissioners spent $8,400 on two luncheons. Members don’t remember having them.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms amid searing July heat
Introduced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the FFL Protection Act would strengthen the...
Sen. Hyde-Smith cosponsors bill to combat ‘smash-and-grab’ gun thefts
Heat Continues To Sear Central and Southwest Mississippi This Weekend, Next Week
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms with increasing heat stress potential
‘Evicted’ exhibit at JSU documents plight of residents forced from their homes in the state and...
‘Evicted’ exhibit at JSU documents plight of residents forced from their homes in the state and nation