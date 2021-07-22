Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Two teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey when a...
Two teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey when a seagull latched onto one of the girl’s face.(Robert Reed / CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILDWOOD, N.J. (Gray News) - A teenager from New Jersey will never forget her friend’s birthday after getting slapped in the face by a seagull while on a thrill ride at an amusement park in the area.

“A bird flew on my face! A bird flew on my face!” Kiley Holman screamed to her friend Georgia, who was turning 14.

The teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood when a seagull latched onto the 13-year-old girl’s face.

“I was trying to tell her, but she told me to stop talking because she thought she was going to throw up,” Holman told WABC in an interview.

Video from the ride shows the bird grab onto Holman’s neck for a few seconds before she peels it away.

“When I got shot up, then, I saw it and it was going the opposite way and it came back and hit me right in the face,” Holman told WPVI in an interview. “It felt really light and only left the tiniest scratch.”

The news organization says parents standing below the ride thought tickets were falling, but it turns out what they saw were feathers from the bird.

Holman told WABC she loves animals and has always wanted to catch a seagull… just not necessarily in the face.

According to Morey’s Pier, the SpringShot ride launches you straight into the air at speeds over 75 mph.

Warning: Video contains loud audio. Viewers may want to adjust their audio.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested for shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
DeSoto County Schools will not require masks in buildings
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,199 new cases reported Thurs.

Latest News

Mississippi man on his way to the hospital passes out, crashes into medical clinic
Mississippi man on his way to the hospital passes out, crashes into medical clinic
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
COVID: Pandemic of the unvaccinated
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison in wire fraud case
A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard; an...
Thieves caught on camera stealing kitten from man’s backyard