Tougaloo uses CARES Act funds to help students pay debt, fees

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOUGALOO, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Tougaloo College are getting some much-needed help paying down debt.

The school is using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to assist with outstanding balances.

The money is for students enrolled during the 2021 spring and summer semesters, Tougaloo says.

“Our goal is to remove financial barriers especially during this time,” said Carmen J. Walters, Ph.D., president of Tougaloo College.

The school recently made Forbes’ top ten list of colleges that improved its financial GPA.

