Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Thursday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat and humidity once again today with a few showers dotting the area.  Highs reached the lower 90s.  Today’s high reached 92 degrees after a morning low of 74.  The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  While a few showers are possible this evening, we are only expecting isolated downpours over the coming days, and they will mainly happen during the afternoons and evenings.  Not everyone will see rain.  In fact, most areas will stay dry.  We had about six one-hundredths of an inch of rain today, pushing our monthly amount up to 8.53 inches.  This isn’t a record, but certainly well above normal to the tune of about 5 inches, so far this month.  The tropics are quiet, but there is a thirty percent chance for development over the next 5 days as the system drifts from Georgia into The Atlantic.  Either way, it will not impact our weather.  Expect heat and humidity to continue until further notice with highs in the lower to middle 90s through this weekend and the feels like temperature reaching about 105 degrees.  Morning lows will be in the middle to lower 70s.  Sunrise is 6:09am and the sunset is 8:04pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested for shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
DeSoto County Schools will not require masks in buildings
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,199 new cases reported Thurs.

Latest News

Searing Summer Heat Expands
First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy conditions to continue through the 7-day...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storm regime returns amid high July heat
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
Hit, Miss Storms Return; Searing Heat Also Returns
First Alert Forecast: storm coverage decreases; sizzling heat increases