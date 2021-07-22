Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat and humidity once again today with a few showers dotting the area. Highs reached the lower 90s. Today’s high reached 92 degrees after a morning low of 74. The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. While a few showers are possible this evening, we are only expecting isolated downpours over the coming days, and they will mainly happen during the afternoons and evenings. Not everyone will see rain. In fact, most areas will stay dry. We had about six one-hundredths of an inch of rain today, pushing our monthly amount up to 8.53 inches. This isn’t a record, but certainly well above normal to the tune of about 5 inches, so far this month. The tropics are quiet, but there is a thirty percent chance for development over the next 5 days as the system drifts from Georgia into The Atlantic. Either way, it will not impact our weather. Expect heat and humidity to continue until further notice with highs in the lower to middle 90s through this weekend and the feels like temperature reaching about 105 degrees. Morning lows will be in the middle to lower 70s. Sunrise is 6:09am and the sunset is 8:04pm.

