Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - They’re so picture-perfect that you’d think this was the plan all along.

“No,” the women laughed out loud. “Not at all,” they echoed each other.

Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, and Janeshia Wilson are cousins through a family patriarch, but the Bolton women became like sisters when they found out they were all expecting twins.

“I think Neshia [Janeshia] posted first, and I saw her post, and I posted mine about a week or two later,” Courtney Harper said. “She called me and said you’re pregnant, you’re having twins?!”

Not soon after, through social media, they found out about Melody and immediately started a group chat.

“We talk about things we’re experiencing during pregnancy; we go to women’s health events together,” Janeshia said.

“And we found out we had the same doctor!” Melody laughed.

The women say their husbands and boyfriends are just as excited and ready.

October 3, Melody Stubbs is expecting a girl and boy. She’s already picked out the names Legend and Truth.

Courtney Harper is also welcoming a girl and boy, Hendrix and Houstyn, on October 5.

October 11, Janeshia Wilson is expecting two boys, who will be named Karsen and Kasen.

Their chat room turned into play dates.

“We get together, have fun, take pictures, and just experience the journey together,” Janeshia said.

“It’s kinda mind-blowing,” Courtney said. “The first question that people ask is whether twins run in our family, but no one close to us has twins. We kinda just started a generation of twins out of nowhere.”

But the close-knit trio shares an even stronger connection.

They are all having rainbow babies, which describes a child that’s born after a miscarriage.

It’s symbolic of the beauty and peace of a rainbow that arises after a storm.

“When I first got pregnant, I was scared,” Melody said.

“I have good days and bad days, emotionally; it’s a rollercoaster ride,” Janeshia confessed.

The women admit they get tired and have fears like anyone else, but in spite of it all, the easiest part about expecting this time around is they have each other.

“A lot of things go through our heads daily, like being a perfect mom, knowing that we’re not gonna be perfect, but the pro of it - is that we get to experience this together,” Janeshia said.

“I’m not afraid anymore because I’m not alone,” Melody smiled.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Courtney added.

