Simone Biles practices historic new vault in Olympics training session

TOKYO (WMC) - The countdown is on for the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Friday.

During the women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training Thursday, Team USA star Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault that’s being called the world’s most difficult.

She landed the vault in practice, and if she sticks it in competition it will be renamed in her honor.

Watch her practice vault in the player below.

