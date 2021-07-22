Baby Faces
Simone Biles practices historic new vault in Olympics training session

Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOKYO (WMC) - The countdown is on for the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Friday.

During the women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training Thursday, Team USA star Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault that’s being called the world’s most difficult.

She landed the vault in practice, and if she sticks it in competition it will be renamed in her honor.

Watch her practice vault in the player below.

