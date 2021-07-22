Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

New name: Caesars Superdome

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Superdome joint budget committee approved a 20-year naming rights deal with Caesars Entertainment on Thursday, July 22.

The contract terms are still being finalized. Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported back in March the deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next two decades.

The new name will be the Caesars Superdome.

The deal was approved without objection.

More: Superdome renovations promise improved game, fan experience

The Mercedes-Benz name was removed earlier this week.

The German automaker chose not to renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested for shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
DeSoto County Schools will not require masks in buildings
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021, file photo, New York Jets second-round draft pick Elijah...
Jets sign 2nd-round WR Elijah Moore to 4-year rookie deal
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety...
Columbia native, NFL safety Johnathan Abram to host youth football camp
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore carries the ball after catching a pass during an NFL...
Jets versatile rookie WR Moore impressing with each catch
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) will not holdout this training camp.
Saints Ramczyk, Lattimore and Williams not concerned with contracts