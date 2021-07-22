New name: Caesars Superdome
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Superdome joint budget committee approved a 20-year naming rights deal with Caesars Entertainment on Thursday, July 22.
The contract terms are still being finalized. Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported back in March the deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next two decades.
The new name will be the Caesars Superdome.
The deal was approved without objection.
More: Superdome renovations promise improved game, fan experience
The Mercedes-Benz name was removed earlier this week.
The German automaker chose not to renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.